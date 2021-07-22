Thursday, July 22, 2021
     
Pavitra Rishta 2: First teaser of Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh starrer out, watch here

Ankita Lokhande on Thursday treated her fans to the first teaser of Pavitra Rishta 2: It's Never Too Late. The actress will be returning in her popular avatar of Archana. Whereas, Shaheer Sheikh will be seen paired opposite her as Manav.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2021 12:30 IST
Pavitra Rishta 2
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE

Pavitra Rishta 2

Actress Ankita Lokhande on Thursday treated her fans to the first teaser of Pavitra Rishta 2: It's Never Too Late. The actress will be returning in her popular avatar of Archana. Whereas, Shaheer Sheikh will be seen paired opposite her as Manav. The first part of the show had the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role of Manav, which was later played by hiten Tejwani. 

Sharing the video, Ankita wrote, "Some stories make you believe in love. Witness one such love story on #ZEE5. #PavitraRishta #ItsNeverTooLate." In her post, the actress tagged her co-star Shaheer Sheikh, actors Pooja Bhamrrah and Piyush Ranade and producer Ekta Kapoor among others.

 

