Pavitra Rishta 2: First teaser of Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh starrer out, watch here

Actress Ankita Lokhande on Thursday treated her fans to the first teaser of Pavitra Rishta 2: It's Never Too Late. The actress will be returning in her popular avatar of Archana. Whereas, Shaheer Sheikh will be seen paired opposite her as Manav. The first part of the show had the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role of Manav, which was later played by hiten Tejwani.

Sharing the video, Ankita wrote, "Some stories make you believe in love. Witness one such love story on #ZEE5. #PavitraRishta #ItsNeverTooLate." In her post, the actress tagged her co-star Shaheer Sheikh, actors Pooja Bhamrrah and Piyush Ranade and producer Ekta Kapoor among others.