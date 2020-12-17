Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POULOMIPOLODAS 'Paurashpur' actress Poulomi Polo Das on being dusky: I got work in this industry because of my skin

The lead Tv actress of “Karthik Purnima”, Poulomi Das has won the nation over with her proud and iconic dusky skin. Not only has she engraved her space in the TV industry, but done it well with her amazing long running leading projects. Breaking stereotypes of the country which was once obsessed with milky skin and fairness, Poulomi Das has become the face of the relaunched product “Glow and lovely” and we can’t help but love her for advocacy for women of colour.

Recently, Poulomi Polo Das shared a teaser describing her character as Kala in Paurashpur Webseries which was posted on her instagram.

When asked about her web series, she also opened up about her ups and downs in the career aspect and said, “We have to be Patient and be ready for rejections. You can face rejections due to many factors in your job.” Pointing out how dusky women in the industry are quick to blame their skin tone when there might be much deeper reasons for their rejections to a role. She also noted that there are opportunities for all in the industry, if you are willing to be patient with your art.

When asked about her opinions and struggles in her skin, Poulomi honestly went on to tell us that, “Rejections are a part of our job in the industry, and if you aren’t willing to accept them, your timeline in the media will be much volatile. I was prepared to be rejected too. But somewhere, I got my first show for my colour, and things snowballed around me and the way I look”

Previously, We have seen Poulomi Das in television series, “Suhani Si Ek Ladki” in the role of Baby, in “Dil Hi Toh Hai” as the parallel lead role of Ananya Puri and the lovely lead title role of Purnima in Start Bharat’s Karthik Purnima. She will be also seen in the webseries Paurashpur where is playing the character of Kala which is releasing on 29th of April on Alt Balaji and Zee5.