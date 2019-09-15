Image Source : TWITTER Paulo Coelho praises Nawazuddin Siddiqui for performance in Sacred Games, actor feels honoured

Bestselling author Paulo Coelho has praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work in "Sacred Games". In turn, the Bollywood actor says it's an honour for him to be noticed and mentioned by someone like the noted author.

Coelho had shared the link of Netflix's "Sacred Games" and wrote: "One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui."

One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor @Nawazuddin_S https://t.co/LrEo5vLhTE — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) September 13, 2019

To which, Nawazuddin replied: "Sir Paulo Coelho. I have read your books 'The Alchemist' and also watched the film 'Veronika decides to Die' based on your novel. I have always been an ardent fan of your writing and it's an honour to be noticed and mentioned by someone like you. I don't have words to describe the feeling."

Sir @paulocoelho I hv read ur books The Alchemist & also watched d film 'Veronika decides to Die' based on ur novel I hv always been an ardent fan of ur writing & it's an honour 2 be noticed & mentioned by someone like you I don't have words to describe the feeling

Thank You 😊 https://t.co/wNyhg5ltog — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) September 14, 2019

Nawazuddin will next be seen in "Bole Chudiyan", which marks the directorial debut of his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia under their banner Woodpecker Movies.

