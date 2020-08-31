Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PATRALEKHAA Patralekhaa's adorable birthday wish for boyfriend Rajkummar Rao gets a 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' twist

Bollywood's one of the finest actors Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 36th birthday today on August 31. A lot of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish the National Award-winning actor on his special day including Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, etc. But the one wish that caught everyone's attention was that from her girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa who shared a really adorable post for her man but added a fun element to it. Sharing pictures of the Stree actor from during his vacations, she wrote alongside, "Happy birthday to the golden boy with a beautiful heart. Thank you for telling me #Rasodemeinkauntha #happybirthdayrajkummarrao." The post caught the attention of many including Farah Khan, Hansal Mehta and others.

Have a look at her post here:

Rao's Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao. Have a good one badass babua." Anushka Sharma wrote, "Happy birthday to one of the finest actors. Have an amazing one Rajkummar!"

Image Source : INSTA Anushka and Ayushmann wish Rajkummar Rao

Nushrat Bharucha wished him and wrote, "Happy Birthday @RajkummarRao! Can’t wait to get on the floor with you once again! Have a blast!"

Rakul Preet tweeted, "Happpppy happpy bdayyyy @RajkummarRao! Wishing you the happiest, healthiest year. You are a powerhouse performer and may you keep growing from strength to strength."

Farah Khan wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest @rajkummar_rao...sending u loads of love till we can meet again. We will celebrate together again..soooooonnnn."

Manoj Bajpayee wished him and tweeted, "Happy birthday @RajkummarRao keep shining bright always!!peace and happiness!!!"

Rajkummar’s Made In China co-star Mouni Roy wished him and wrote, "Happy happiest birthday @RajkummarRao May you always be blessed with all the love health happiness success, may you continue to set transcendental standards of excellence in everything you do... love & a birthday hug."

Amit Sadh also tweeted, "Happy birthday Raju... I look upto your art... and you have my love for life @RajkummarRao."

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Happy happy birthday my darling friend @rajkummar_rao the best person and best actor.. all my love .. see you at the movies!"

On the work front, Rajkummar currently has four films in his kitty, including Netflix film based on the book The White Tiger with Priyanka Chopra. He also has Anurag Basu’s Ludo, Chhalaang opposite Nushrat Bharucha and Roohi Afzana with Janhvi Kapoor.

