Pati Patni Aur Woh: Ayushmann Khurrana dances on Dheeme Dheeme with Bhumi Pednekar

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Jodi in their recently released film Bala has managed to impress the viewers once again. The film will soon join the 100 crore club but it looks like the actors have already started celebrating. Bhumi Pednekar will soon be back on the big screen with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starred Pati Patni Aur Who. The first song from their film Dheeme Dheeme has already become a rage online. Ayushmann also couldn’t help but dance on the beats with the leading lady.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a video on social media in which Ayushmann is seen dancing on the song Dheem Dheeme with her. Their chemistry is sizzling in the video and at the end, Bhumi is seen giving a tight hug to Ayushmann. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan announced a #DheemeDhemeDanceChallenge and asked his fans to dance like his character Chintu Tyagi from Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Bhumi and Ayushmann have worked together in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bala and their Jodi has always worked with the viewers. Talking about the same, Bhumi said, "Ayushmann and I are definitely a fortunate on-screen jodi to be getting so much love and adulation for audiences. We complement each other as artistes and we do have a very good on-screen chemistry. It just shows and I'm just glad that people have loved us as a pair and we have just done three films together."

On the other hand, Dheeme Dheeme song has been topping the chart ever since it dropped on the internet. Kartik has been sharing videos of his fans dancing on the song every day. Pati Patni Aur Woh is an official remake of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 iconic comedy film of the same name. It will hit the screens on 6 December.

