Pathaan: John Abraham's 'tough and rough' FIRST look Shah Rukh Khan starrer out

Pathaan: John Abraham's first look from the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer is here! The actor took to his social media and impressed fans with glimpses of his character from the upcoming film. The poster hinted at Abraham’s role as a cop as he stood with gun in his hands and flames surrounding him. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "The mission of a lifetime is about to start. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone #SiddharthAnand @yrf #5MonthsToPathaan."

In another post, he added, "I’ll let my action do all the talking, Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023."

Introducing John Abraham's character as tough, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "He’s tough and plays it rough. Presenting @TheJohnAbraham in #Pathaan."

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films will be released in multiple languages.

Siddharth Anand on directing John as Villain

Elaborating on his decision to cast John Abraham as the villain in Pathaan, Siddharth says, "John Abraham is the antagonist, the villain of Pathaan. I have always believed that if the villain's projection is not bigger than the hero, then at least it should be equal to him. When the villain is dangerous, only then can the confrontation between them be spectacular. Shah Rukh and John clash here will be extraordinary! We wanted to present John in a super sleek avatar."

Deepika Padukone's look from Pathaan

A few weeks back, SRK introduced Deepika's look from the film. She can be seen holding a gun in her hand as she shoots a bullet. While not much is revealed in the post, we see Deepika's face hidden with the gun and an injury mark on her forehead. Sharing the same he wrote, "Guns and grace galore. @deepikapadukone is all that and more! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu."

About Pathaan

Pathan', which marks SRK's comeback to movies after almost four years, will see Shah Rukh Khan essaying the role of a spy. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films will be released in multiple languages. Reportedly, Pathaan will also have Salman Khan's special cameo.

