Parth Samathaan to participate in Bigg Boss 15? The actor finally answers

Actor Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular faces on television and he enjoys a massive fan following. He is very active on social media and keeps sharing the latest updates about himself with fans. Parth, who is in the US at the moment, conducted a live session on Instagram recently. During the session, he answered fan questions. Parth also answered if he will be a part of 'Bigg Boss 15' and opened up about the fourth season of the popular TV show 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan'.

Beginning the session, Parth Samthaan informed his fans that he is currently abroad. He has taken a break from work and is spending quality time with himself. He is paying a lot of attention to his fitness and is being careful about what he eats and drinks. He said he will be able to return to India only by the end of this month.

Messge for Erica Fernandes and Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2 fans

Several asked the actor about his recent show Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2 and his co-star Erica Fernandes. He thanked AnuPre (Anurag and Prerna) fans for all their love and support and wished the actress for her upcoming show, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. In the show, Erica will be seen sharing screen space with Shaheer Sheikh.

Parth's new project

Parth shared a good news with his fans, revealing that he will soon be seen in another web series. This is a very big project. Its shooting was supposed to start in April, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it was cancelled. He added that when everything becomes normal he'll start the shoot again.

Will Parth Samthaan participate in Bigg Boss 15?

For several days, there were reports claiming that Parth Samthaan might be a part of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15'. Quashing the rumours, the actor said he will not be a part of Bigg Boss. He is currently abroad anyway, therefore he is not a part of the show at the moment.

Actor spills beans about 'Kai Yeh Yaariyan 4'

Parth rose to fame by playing the character of Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. His performance was well-liked by the audience and hence fans often ask him questions about the next season of the show. Niti Taylor also played an important role along with Parth in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. The pair and chemistry of both are liked by the fans. The show featured the love story of college, friendship and Manik-Nandini. The actor told that he will definitely do season 4, but he has no idea when it will come. Parth has also urged fans to ask these questions to the channel, makers and creative directors, as only they will be able to answer them correctly.