Park Seo Joon reacts to dating rumours with YouTuber xooos: 'This is a personal...'

Park Seo Joon is ruling the headlines for his rumored relationship with YouTuber and singer xooos aka Kim Soo Yeon. On Tuesday, the news broke that the Kdrama actor is dating the Youtuber personality and the two are very close. While no photos of the duo surfaced online, Park Seo Joon reacted to the rumours at the press conference for his upcoming film 'Concrete Utopia'.

Park Seo Joon said, "I heard that there was such news belatedly as there is a project I’m currently filming now. The first thought I had was, ‘A lot of people are interested in me. I’m grateful for the attention, but in my case, I tend to feel greatly burdened by opening up my private life [to the public], and since this is a personal matter, I think it will be difficult for me to particularly comment."

"Since today is the first official scheduled event for ‘Concrete Utopia,’ please show lots of interest in the film," he concluded.

On Tuesday, soon after the news broke the internet. Park Seo Joon and xooos' agencies released statements to address the rumors. Park Seo Joon agency said, "It is difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life. We’re sorry. Please kindly understand." On the other hand, xooos’s agency WAVY claimed, "It is difficult to confirm."

Now many fans are confused about who is Park Seo Joon's rumored girlfriend xooos. She is YouTuber and singer and is very active on social media. Her real name is Kim Soo Yeon and was born in 1994. She is five years younger than the actor.

Park Seo Joon Upcoming Projects

Park Seo Joon started the promotional junket of his upcoming film Concrete Utopia this week. The film is loosely based on the hit webtoon Joyful Outcast Part 2. It is about the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. In the film, Park Seo Joon and Park Bo Young portray a married couple who is determined to protect their family and house.

Park Seo Joon is also gearing up for the premiere of his upcoming Hollywood debut movie 'The Marvels.'

