Park Jimin missing from Met Gala 2023; BTS Army imagines his looks on the red carpet | VIRAL PICS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PJMOLDPICS Park Jimin missing from Met Gala 2023? Not really!

Park Jimin aka BTS Jimin was speculated to attend the Met Gala 2023 along with BLACKPINK Jennie but looks like he gave it a miss. While some people on the internet claim that the Kpop idol wasn't on the guest list, others believe that Jimin and Suga were supposed to attend but could not due to their prior commitments. On May 1, the grand event was held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art with the theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty'. Many stars came and went on the red carpet but there was no presence of Park Jimin.

While Jimin missing Met Gala 2023 left the BTS ARMY disheartened, they came up with their own versions of the singer's looks on the red carpet. Fans shared multiple photos imagining how would Jimin look at Met Gala 2023 and dressed him in various Chanel looks.

Check out some of them here-

On the other hand, many fans were angry that Met Gala allegedly used Jimin's name to create buzz around the event while the BTS singer was never on the official guest list. A fan tweeted, "And to those who used Jimins name for engagement in their articles I hope you suffer for this our global IT boy really trended all day without even attending the boring event." Another said, "and fck every media outlet that used jimins name for clout."

Meanwhile, BTS Jimin recently attended Tiffany and Co's flagship store’s grand re-opening in New York City. He looked dapper in a black suit jacket and pants and flaunted an eye-catching brooch. It was a vintage Schlumberger piece and was inspired by the starfish/epiné designs by Schlumberger.

Earlier in the year, BTS Jimin released his first-ever solo album titled FACE. His songs 'Like Crazy' and 'Set Me Free Pt 2' broke many records and also earned him the first spot on Billboard Top 100.

Latest Entertainment News