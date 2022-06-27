Paris Fashion Week: BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Lisa take glam game a notch higher; ARMY roots for Taehyung

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GUMJI_1622 BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Lisa

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung set the red carpet on fire as he attended the Celine men's Spring-Summer 2023 collection with Korean sensations BLACKPINK's Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum. The trio attended the event in the fashion capital Paris on Sunday night. The excitement was at an all-time high as the ARMY and BLINKS saw their favourite K-pop stars together at the Palais de Tokyo. Dressed in Hedi Slimane's ensemble, the trio took the fashion game a notch higher. While BTS' V was seen wearing a leather jacket over leather pants and a sequinned top, Lisa dazzled in a backless top and shorts. Park Bo-gum on the other hand opted for a classic look in all-black attire.

Photos and videos of V, Lisa and Park Bo-gum are proof enough to give one a sense of how proud the fans of the Korean sensations are. They cheered in excitement on spotting these stars at the event. Visuals of the Korean stars from inside the Celine collection at the fashion have also surfaced on the Internet and have gone viral on social media. Take a look:

Not just this, but V has been impressing fans with his fashion outings at the Paris Fashion Week even before he made a starry appearance at the event. The K-pop star shared multiple photos of himself from France.

V's expedition to France comes days after BTS announced a temporary hiatus. Septet Jin, 29, Suga, 29, J-Hope, 28, RM, 27, V, 26, Jimin, 26, and Jungkook, 24, broke the news to their armies of fans during their annual FESTA dinner which celebrated the hugely popular band's nine years together.

Formed in 2010, South Korean boyband BTS -- also known as the Bangtan Boys -- also took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some downtime to recharge.

They also took a mini-break in 2019.