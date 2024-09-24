Paris Fashion Week 2024: Alia Bhatt makes her stunning debut in metallic bustier | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt will next feature in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina.

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt finally made her Paris Fashion Week debut in a glamorous style. She walked the ramp dressed up in a silver metallic bustier, paired with black off-shoulder jumpsuit. For the make-up, she added a pink touch to her lips. Her wet hair look made her appearance even more eye-captivating. Alia was recently named the Global Brand Ambassador for Loreal Paris. Several videos and pictures of the actress walking the prestigious ramp are doing rounds on social media.

Check them out:

Alia came to Paris a few days ago. She was also spotted taking a stroll through the streets of Paris with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The duo posed with a fan for a picture, which immediately went viral on social media.

On the work front

Alia Bhatt is all set to feature in her co-production film Jigra. Also starring Vedang Raina in a key role, the film is slated to hit the big screens on October 11, 2024. Recently, the actress unveiled the first single from the film titled Chal Kudiye. The song is sung by both Alia and Diljit Dosanjh. This is the first song of the duo after a long gap of eight years as they previously collaborated on the song, Ikk Kudi.

Jigra follows the journey of Alia's character, who takes extraordinary measures to get her brother out of prison. It is also produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soumen Mishra.

Apart from Jigra, Alia Bhatt has several other projects in her kitty including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She will also feature in YRF's Alpha alongside Sharvari and Hrithik Roshan.

Alia is also working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Baiju Bawra, which will also star Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

