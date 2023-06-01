Parineeti Chopra’s version of Abida Parveen’s Tu Jhoom| Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra shares a video of her singing Tu Jhoom.

Parineeti Chopra showed her singing skills in a new video. The actor will soon be seen in an upcoming film Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh, who sang her own version of Tu Jhoom. The 2022 song from Coke Studio season 14 was originally sung by Pakistani singers Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen.

Sharing the black and white video on Instagram, Parineeti wrote in her caption, “Sometimes the best moments spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn’t resist the urge to sing one of my all-time favorite songs….Pure joy!

In the clip, the actor who was in a black tank top, sat on the floor inside a studio. Parineeti sang in Punjabi as the music of the original song played in the background.

Parineeti’s rendition of the famous song grabbed the attention of celebrities and fans alike. One of the users called her a ‘rockstar’ while another wrote, “heart-touching voice.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Omg! this is sooooooo gooood!!”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher too commented on Parineeti’s video, “Beautiful!!...” Simi Grewal also said in the comments, “Superb!! I wish I could sing like this!!” Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu wrote… “Wah Wah”.

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13. The ceremony took place in the presence of their families and close friends at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. After her engagement with Raghav, Parineeti is back to work. Recently, the actor was also spotted by paparazzi as she left a building in Mumbai. After the photographers asked her about her and Raghav's wedding date, the actor blushed and got into her car. The video showed Parineeti dressed in an all-white ensemble as she left a building when she was asked about her wedding date by the photographers.

Late last month, Raghav and Parineeti were in Rajasthan, scouting for locations for their wedding. The couple is rumored to have chosen a date between September and November this year.

