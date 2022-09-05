Parineeti Chopra to help clean up Mumbai beaches post Ganpati Visarjan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PARINEETICHOPRA Parineeti Chopra

Since Ganpati Visarjan is around the corner, along with enjoying the festive vibes we all should not forget about the after-effects of the same. We all love to emerge ourselves in the festivities around us but we tend to forget the impact of it on our environment. Recently, the gorgeous Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra joined hands with Divyaj Foundation and the Bhamla foundation to clean up Mumbai beaches after Ganpati Visarjan.

The actress is quite active on her Instagram handle and keeps on sharing a glimpse of her day-to-day lifestyle. On Sunday, the diva requested everyone to join her on the mission of cleaning the Mumbai beaches post Ganesh Visarjan. Parineeti said, "I wish you all a very very happy Ganeshotsav and hope that Ganpati Bappa bestows us with wisdom and prosperity. As we celebrate this beautiful auspicious festival, we tend to forget what happens after the festivities are over."

Further adding to it she shared, "Every year during Ganpati Visarjan, we leave behind immense litter on our beaches that unfortunately ends up in the water. This not only pollutes the sea but also causes a lot of damage that can cause mass deaths of our marine animals. As we celebrate this festival with full vigour we must also take the responsibility to clean up with the same energy and protect both our marine life as well as our own home planet."

Parineeti also shared a video on Instagram captioning it, "Looking forward to seeing you all! Kindly join me to clean the beach post the #GanpatiVisarjan on 10th September, at Juhu beach from 7 am onwards. Your participation will mean the world to me."

Every year Mumbai beaches are left with a pile of debris and leftovers of the Ganpati Idols. As most of the idols are made up of clay, Plaster of Paris (POP), plastic, cement and toxic paints, these things take a lot of time to decompose and lead to contamination of water. It is our moral duty to keep our society clean and preserve our natural resources.

Also Read: Actor Piya Pal gearing up for more substance-driven acting projects

Also Read: Babli Bouncer Trailer Out: Tamannaah Bhatia unleashes her Dhaakad side in new avatar | WATCH VIDEO

Latest Entertainment News