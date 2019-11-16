Saturday, November 16, 2019
     
Parineeti Chopra's sweetest birthday wish for Sania Mirza: You're real in a sea of fake

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to wish her BFF Sania Mirza on her 33rd birthday and sang praises for her.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 16, 2019 18:47 IST
New Delhi Published on: November 16, 2019 18:47 IST
Parineeti Chopra's sweetest birthday wish for Sania Mirza
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Parineeti Chopra's sweetest birthday wish for Sania Mirza

Tennis icon Sania Mirza is "real in a sea of fake" feels Parineeti Chopra. The actress took to Instagram to wish her BFF Sania on her 33rd birthday and sang praises for her.

Sharing a picture of the two of them together, Parineeti wrote: "I LOVE YOU. I love you because you're real in a sea of fake. Because you're grounded in a sea of entitled. Because you're all heart in a sea of manipulators. Because you're self made, intelligent, humble and funny as hell! But most of all, I love you because you let me be me...(Also- you're the only person who knows my every secret!!) I love you miss. Thankyou for coming into my life. HAPPY BDAY SANUUUUU!!! @mirzasaniar"

Parineeti's bestie Sania replied with a comment, "Awwe I love you too much". Other B-Towners like Huma Qureshi, Farah Khan and Neha Dhupia also wished the Tennis star on her birthday, which happened on November 15.

On the work front, Parineeti will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's "The Girl On The Train" and "Saina", which is a biopic of badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Meanwhile, the actress has suffered an injury while prepping for "Saina". She took to Instagram to inform her fans about the injury and wrote, "Dude. Me and the entire team of Saina have been taking so much care that I shouldn't get an injury, but shit happens. Will rest it as much as I can before I can start playing badminton again. #SainaNehwalBiopic"

 

Also read: Parineeti Chopra to spend 15 days at sports stadium to cut travel time for 'Saina' preps

