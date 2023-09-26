Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Newlyweds' UNSEEN video from varmala ceremony is so awwdorable | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Rajasthan's Udaipur. The couple dropped their official wedding photos on Monday and left the internet by storm. If you are an avid social media user, you will only find Ragneeti's wedding photos and fans showering love to the newlyweds.

Several unseen videos and pictures from the wedding ceremony are now doing rounds on the internet. One video that caught fans' attention is Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha grooving to the tune after their varmala ceremony. In the video, the couple can be seen moving forward and shaking a leg. While Chadha held a transparent umbrella, Chopra looked content as they had their photographs taken. The video also gave a side video of the bride's lehenga look, which is exquisite.

Watch the video here:

On Monday, both the actor and the politician took to their respective Instagram handles to share the official wedding photos. They had the same caption that read, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

Following the trend, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha opted for a minimal wedding look and decorations. Opting for Manish Malhotra, who earlier designed for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding, the couple looked stunning, drenched in hues of ivory, white, and beige with a tint of green, adding freshness to their looks.

Check out the photos here:

In another video, the newlyweds can be seen landing in Delhi for their reception. While the bride opted for a neon green kurta set, the groom sported a short kurta with a Nehru jacket.

