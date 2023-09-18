Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to begin wedding festivities with a cricket match? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRA Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Believe it or not, celebrities' weddings excite everyone including those who frown upon entertainment pages. From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty, the beginning of 2023 was nothing less than a festival on social media. It's now time for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding. The couple has been hitting headlines ever since they got engaged in May.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are soon to tie the knot this month. Earlier, several pictures of their wedding and reception invitation took over the internet leaving fans wanting more details about the grand wedding. According to a recent update, the couple is all set to kick-start their wedding festivities with a cricket match in Delhi. ETimes reported that the cricket match will be titled Chopras vs Chadhas and the guests will soon jet off to Udaipur for the wedding.

The couple, who were first spotted together on a dinner date in Mumbai, will get married at the lavish Leela Palace in Rajasthan's Udaipur at the Taj Lake. Following the wedding, they will fly to Chandigarh for the reception party by Raghav Chadha and his family. Moreover, Chopra is all set to throw a reception party for her friends and families in Mumbai.

Multiple media reports also claimed that the wedding will have themes including Blooms & Bites, the 1990s edition, and a white-themed wedding and a reception will be held on the same day for close friends.

Jab Parineeti met Raghav

After claiming to never date a politician for years in her life, Parineeti Chopra fell head over heels in love with Raghav Chadha. The couple was first papped outside a restaurant in Mumbai. In May 2023, the actor made her relationship with the politician official with her engagement photos on social media. The couple got engaged in the presence of close family and friends at Kapurthala House in Delhi. The ceremony was also attended by Priyanka Chopra, Mika Singh, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and other prominent leaders.

