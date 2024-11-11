Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha soak into spiritual vibe, perform Ganga aarti in Varanasi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Parineeti Chopra with husband Raghav Chadha in Varanasi

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra and her husband and politician Raghav Chadha soaked into the spiritual vibe of Varanasi as the couple was spotted performing the iconic Ganga aarti on Sunday night. Parineeti and Raghav performed the aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and were accompanied by the latter's mother and other family members. A video of the couple is also trending all over social media wherein they are seen Ganga Puja.

Check it out:

Members of the Ganga Seva Nidhi, including President Sushant Mishra and other officials, welcomed the couple by presenting them with traditional angavastra, prasadam, and a memento. Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 last year at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Recently, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Maldives. Parineeti Chopra spent a quiet day on the beach with her husband Raghav on their anniversary and in her post on Instagram she wrote, ''We spent a quiet day yesterday, where it was just the two of us. We read the congratulatory messages sent by all of you, we are grateful for your wishes. Ragaai- I don't know what I have done in my previous life and this life to get you.''

Parineeti on work front

Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, where she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film. It was a digital-only release and premiered on Netflix. Apart from this, she has a few film projects in her kitty including Zahoor, Shiddat 2, Prem Ki Shaadi and Sanki.

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 surpasses lifetime business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 9 days, check latest box office figures

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal playfully recreate Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit's iconic 'Didi Tera Devar' scene