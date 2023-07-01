Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Golden Temple ahead of their wedding preparations

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently visited Golden Temple

Actress Parineeti Chopra and her politician fiancé Raghav Chadha were recently spotted in Amritsar. The couple visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings ahead of their wedding. Their visit to Amritsar comes some weeks after they got engaged in New Delhi.

In the pictures, the couple is captured inside the Golden Temple, surrounded by a heavy blanket of security. Parineeti was dressed in an off-white salwar-kameez with a dupatta wrapped around her head, whereas Raghav wore a white kurta-pajama and paired it with a grey jacket. The couple was last spotted together upon their return from Udaipur, where they were said to be hunting for a wedding venue.

For the unversed, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13. The ceremony was attended by family and close friends but was held behind closed doors and amid tight security, because of the presence of top politicians. From the film industry, Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were in attendance. The couple later released official pictures from the engagement ceremony on their social media accounts.

Announcing her engagement on social media, Parineeti wrote in the caption, “Everything I prayed for…I said yes.!”

Later, the couple thanked everyone for their love and blessings. The note read, “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it is amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined.”

Parineeti added in the note, ‘We are so touched by everything we have read or seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us”.

According to reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will tie the knot between September and November this year in Rajasthan. Recently, the actress met the Deputy Director of the Tourism Department in Udaipur to enquire about tourist places and hotels. She was there with her family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti who was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchai will be seen in the film Amar Singh Chamkila, which stars Diljit Dosanjh.

Latest Entertainment News