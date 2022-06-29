Parineeti Chopra meets Priyanka & Nick's daughter Malti Marie; calls her 'most beautiful' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRA Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra recently became a proud Maasi as her cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. A video of Parineeti gushing over Priyanka and Nick's newborn, Malti Marie is going viral on social media. In the video,m Parineeti can be seen talking about the baby with a big smile on her face. She can be heard calling her 'the most beautiful baby in the world'. On being asked if she has visited the baby, Parineeti replied that she has et her. For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick's daughter was kept under supervision in the hospital as she was born prematurely. Reflecting on her rough journey, Parineeti said that she did not want to disclose much about her ‘little baby’.

In the video, Parineeti is heard saying, "Oh my god. Of course, she is the most beautiful baby in the world. They (Priyanka and Nick) had shared her journey. She had a bit of a rough start but she is healthy now. She’s a beautiful baby. I don’t want to talk much about her but she is my little baby."

Priyanka and Nick have kept the details about their daughter under wraps. They have maintained a very low profile on social media related to Malti. On the occasion of Father's day, Priyanka dedicated a post to Nick and shared a picture of the father-daughter duo."Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more," she captioned the post.

On May 9, Priyanka shared a detailed post on her baby girl. A part of Priyanka's note read, "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. "

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the film front, Parineeti will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Unchai'. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. Apart from this, she will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal', alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.