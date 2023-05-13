Parineeti Chopra's husband-to-be Raghav Chadha looks royal in first look from engagement | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PARINEETICHOPRA, RAGHAVCHADHA Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha engagement

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are set to get engaged today in the national capital, putting an end to all the dating rumours surrounding their relationship. As fans eagerly await the first glimpses of the new couple, we now have Raghav Chadha's regal first look from the ceremony.

In the first look, Raghav Chadha exudes a royal aura as he dons a simple white kurta-pyjama. He is seen sipping chai, wearing a smile, and appearing relaxed ahead of his engagement with Parineeti Chopra.

Renowned designer Manish Malhotra was also spotted arriving at the venue. Other guests from both Parineeti and Raghav's sides have also started arriving at the location.

Speaking of the venue, the engagement ceremony is taking place at Kapurthala House, which used to be the residence of the Maharaja of Kapurthala in Delhi. The venue is situated near Connaught Place. A video from the venue is going viral on the internet, which shows that the mobile phones of the entire engagement team had to be submitted so nothing would leak.

Parineeti Chopra will be wearing an outfit designed by Manish Malhotra, while Raghav Chadha will be dressed by Pawan Sachdeva. The ceremony is a private affair, with close friends and family in attendance. Some political guests from Raghav Chadha's side and celebrities from the entertainment industry are expected to join the celebration. Notable personalities such as Karan Johar and Sania Mirza, along with other guests from Mumbai, may join the occasion.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that their wedding might occur towards the end of October this year. Despite the couple maintaining a secretive stance regarding their relationship, it appears that they will only make an official confirmation after their engagement ceremony.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.

