Parineeti Chopra's GRAND welcome at Raghav Chadha's house will leave you emotional | Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha became the talk of the town as their wedding festivities kick-started in late September. On Friday, the actor shared a new video on her Instagram story which is winning hearts on social media.

The video gives a glimpse of Parineeti Chopra's grand welcome at Raghav Chadha's residence in New Delhi. Moreover, the Chadha family surprised the new bride with dhol and also arranged sweets and fun games. The video also reveals that Chopra confessed her feelings first.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Fourfold Pictures wrote, "A daughter in law is the light that brings happiness into a mothers life. Never seen a Bahu Swagat so beautifully done! The Chadha family planned a surprise dhol and decor for @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 followed by some sweet and fun games. As Pari said… the best family in the world. They surely made her feel like a QUEEN.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had an intimate wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple opted for a minimal wedding and stunned fans in their beige-ivory-coloured decorations. Sharing the wedding photos, Chopra wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

