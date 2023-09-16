Parineeti Chopra gets ANGRY at pap who arrived uninvited to click her | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Parineeti Chopra

Getting papped is nothing unusual for Bollywood celebrities. From attending parties to film screenings, paparazzi do not miss any chance to click stars. In a recent incident, Parineeti Chopra was spotted by paps somewhere in Mumbai city, however, things did not go well as they were uninvited.

In the viral video, Parineeti Chopra can be seen angry at paps who starts shooting her the moment she gets out of her car. Sporting a blue and red crop sweatshirt, the actor gets out of her car and asks the media person to stop clicking her. She further requests the person in question to stop shooting her and snaps at him.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, social media came in support of Chopra and slammed the paparazzi for invading celebrities' privacy. One user wrote, "Respect their privacy." Another user wrote, "Har kahi puch jaate ho insaan ko gussa aaye ga he." The third user commented, "Wth They have their own private life as well stupid people."

Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue opposite Akshay Kumar. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film will trace the true events of the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989 in West Bengal. The film is slated for its release on October 6. The actor was last seen opposite Harrdy Sandhu in Code Name: Tiranga. However, the film did not impress the audience.

Meanwhile, Chopra is all set to tie the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The couple got engaged and announced their relationship officially in June this year. They are soon to get married at The Leela Palace in Rajasthan's Udaipur this month. Pictures of their wedding and reception invitation recently went viral.

