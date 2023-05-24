Parineeti Chopra's fiance Raghav Chadha pens a heartfelt letter for her: 'No wonder our engagement...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAGHAVCHADHA Parineeti Chopra's fiance Raghav pens a note for her

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are joyfully embracing a new chapter in their lives. The couple recently exchanged engagement vows in a stunning ceremony held in the National Capital. Amidst the presence of their beloved family and close friends, the couple celebrated their engagement on May 13 at the magnificent Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, Delhi. The couple's engagement photos quickly gained internet attention, eliciting an overflow of love and well-wishes. Now, Raghav Chadha has shared a heartfelt note for his wife-to-be.

On Tuesday, Raghav Chadha took to his Instagram account and shared a slew of photos. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "And one fine day, this beautiful girl entered my life, adding a colourful dash of smiles, laughter and sparkle to brighten it up, and whose gentle, reassuring embrace promised eternal love and support. No wonder our engagement was such a happy occasion where tears of joy, laughter, happiness and merry dancing brought our loved ones even closer - quintessentially the Punjabi way."

Raghav and Parineeti appeared to be lost in love in the lovely photos.

See post:

Recently, Parineeti revealed in her Instagram post how she met Raghav. She wrote, 'When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

