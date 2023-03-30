Parineeti Chopra enjoys momos in Delhi after meeting Raghav Chadha at IGI airport | Photo

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PARINEETI CHOPRA Parineeti Chopra in Delhi

Are wedding bells going to ring soon for Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chaddha? The duo was seen together on several occasions. For the latest outing, Raghav Chadha was spotted leaving with Parineeti from the IGI domestic VIP terminal late night on Wednesday. Avoiding the paps, Parineeti was seen hurriedly entering the car. She was dressed in black outfits. Raghav was accompanying her and he also made his way hurriedly inside the car.

After this, the actress went to eat some momos. The 'Ishaqzaade' actor took to Twitter to post some pictures of mouth-watering momos that she enjoyed at a Delhi restaurant. She was accompanied by her brother Sahaj Chopra. Parineeti wrote in the caption, "The BEST food, made by the best humans! Momos or some LIFE ALTERING dal makhni? YES PLEASE...Order now, thank me later."

Parineeti and Raghav sparked dating rumours recently as they were seen hanging out in Mumbai. Though the duo remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their rumoured "union" on Tuesday. Taking to the microblogging site, Sanjeev wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"

Parineeti was also asked by the Mumbai paps to comment on her wedding rumours. She only blushed at their queries. Recently Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also teased AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav after his pictures with the 'Uunchai' actor went viral on social media and said, "You occupied enough space in #socialmedia, this may be a day of silence for you."

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was spotted alongside Raghav after a lunch date. They both left the restaurant in the same car. Parineeti, who was dressed casually in a black tee and black trousers, smiled at the paparazzi waiting to capture the pair. A day ago, they were spotted in Mumbai at a fancy restaurant. Both were dressed in white, while Parineeti opted for checkered pants and Raghav chose beige linen ones.

