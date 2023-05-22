Family, Love, Hugs & Tears: Parineeti Chopra drops new engagement photos with Raghav Chadha

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRA Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 after days of speculation about their relationship. Their dreamy ceremony was a lavish affair at Kapurthala House, located in Connaught Place, Delhi. The couple is expected to tie the knot by the end of this year. Following their engagement, the couple delighted their fans with beautiful photos on their social media platforms. Yet again, they dropped another set of photos featuring their families, friends and loads of emotions.

On Monday, Pari shared the photos and penned a heartfelt note. Call Raghav a 'wonderful man', she wrote, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home (sic)." The photos include several with the bride-to-be's family including one of cousin Priyanka Chopra applying tilak to Raghav's forehead. Another shows Parineeti and Raghav with her brothers Shivang and Sahaj. Also, it features an emotional Parineeti in Raghav's arm.

Further adding, "Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

Soon after she shared the pictures, her fans and friends were seen quick to react. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Congratulations And God bless both of you on this beautiful journey that lies ahead....! Much love Pari." Her brother Shivang wrote, "The sweetest reminder of that day!" Her mom Reena Chopra dropped red heart emojis. Fans were seen calling them 'best couple'.

For the Roka ceremony, the couple was twinned in white ethnic outfits. Parineeti wore a full-sleeve turtle neck suit, designed by Manish Malhotra. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with heavy earrings and a mangtika and rings. The neckline of the suit is adorned with a string of pearls. Raghav wore an Achkan designed by Delhi-based designer and his uncle, Pawan Sachdev.

On the professional front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

