Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRA Parineeti Chopra asks for confirmation after fan claims, 'Ranveer Singh papa ban gaya'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently interacted with her fans and followers. The actress conducted a Ask Me Anything session on her official Instagram account. Parineeti asked her fans, "what's up?" and shared some of the best responses on her IG stories. And to no surprise, she received some of the most hilarious comments from them. One of the fan had commented about her friend and former co-star Ranveer Singh. He remarked, "Ranveer Singh papa ban gaya."

Parineeti was quick to tag Ranveer Singh and asked him for confirmation. "Please confirm, Ranveer Singh," wrote Parineeti.

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRA Parineeti Chopra asks for confirmation after fan claims, 'Ranveer Singh papa ban gaya'

Ranveer Singh and Pariniti Chopra have shared screen space in films Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Kill Dil. Ranveer married Deepika Padukone in 2018 after six years of being in a relationship. The two have worked together in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The couple will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's yet-to-be-released 83.

Another fan claimed that she looks like Shraddha Kapoor. The fan wrote, “You and Shraddha Kapoor look like sisters!” to which Parineeti replied, “What?! Shraddhu I’m replacing Sid” and tagged the brother-sister duo.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRA Parineeti Chopra asks for confirmation after fan claims, 'Ranveer Singh papa ban gaya'

The actress also showed her witty side, when one of the users asked her "Why are windows always said?" Parineeti replied, "Cause they feel like the walls are closing it on them (yes, I'm the wittiest)."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRA Parineeti Chopra asks for confirmation after fan claims, 'Ranveer Singh papa ban gaya'

Also read: Prakash Raj shares love-filled pictures with wife Pony Verma as he gets married to her again

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar, opposite Arjun Kapoor, and Netflix movie "The Girl on the Train". She will be next star in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.