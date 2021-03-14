Parineeti Chopra appeals to Zomato to find out the 'truth,' supports delivery man

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETICHOPRA Parineeti Chopra appeals to Zomato to find out the 'truth'

After the video of the model-turned-makeup artiste alleging an assault on her by the Zomato delivery executive went viral on social media, many came out in support of her. However, after the statement of the delivery boy, the internet is divided on support. Netizens have been demanding the authorities to look into the matter and find the truth so that an 'innocent man' doesn't get punished. On Saturday, actress Parineeti Chopra also took to Twitter to request the truth asked Zomato if she can help in any way.

Parineeti tweeted, "Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth.. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking .. Please let me know how I can help.." The actress shared the same tweet on Sunday morning as well.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police on Wednesday arrested the delivery executive, Kamaraj, shortly after Hitesha Chandranee took to Twitter and Instagram to air her woes, tagging the city police, which asked her to provide the area details. The company's co-founder Deepinder Goyal said on Friday, "We are in constant touch with Hitesha, covering her medical expenses, and helping her with the proceedings."

"We are also in constant touch with Kamaraj, extending all possible support to make sure both sides of the story come to light and that due process is followed in the spirit of fairness," he added.

Goyal pointed out that Kamaraj has made around 5,000 deliveries for Zomato so far and has 4.75/5 star rating on the platform - which is one of the highest.

"Right from the get-go, our topmost priority has been to get to the truth. Towards that we are helping both Hitesha and Kamaraj (our delivery partner) with all the support they need while the investigation is pending. We are also assisting the police in whichever way asked," he said.