Happy Birthday Parineeti Chopra: Adorable childhood pictures of the actress you've never seen before

Parineeti Chopra- the bindass Bollywood actress just turned 31 as it is her birthday today! Born 22 October 1988), Parineeti has a triple honours degree in business, finance, and economics from the Manchester Business School, UK. She never knew that she would become an actress as she hated acting and actors before joining YRF as a public relations consultant. Her life changed when she made her acting debut through Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

Not just a just pretty face, Parineeti has also got great brains. She has shown every side of herself in these 8 years in Bollywood through various roles and characters in her films. On her special day, let's make her fans happy by sharing some of the rare and unseen pictures of the actress. Have a look:

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is these days working hard for Saina Nehwal biopic and has finished the shooting for The Girl On The Train.

