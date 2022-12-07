Paresh Rawal summoned by Kolkata Police for ‘cook fish for bengalis’ comment despite apology

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal’s recent comment during a rally in Gujarat lands him trouble even after he issued an apology over the same. The actor has been summoned by the cops in Kolkata for his 'cook fish for Bengalis' statement. Paresh has been asked to present himself at the Taltala Police Station on December 12. his development came after Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) leader Mohammad Salim lodged a police complaint against Paresh’s remark.

According to ANI, the actor has been summoned on December 12th by Kolkata Police in Taltala PS for his "cook fish for Bengalis" remark. "CPI(M) leader Md Salim has lodged a police complaint at Taltala PS of Kolkata against Paresh Rawal's comment," ANI tweeted.

CPI-M has lodged a police complaint against Bollywood actor, alleging that he made the remark to provoke riots and destroy the harmony between the Bengali community and other communities. The police registered the case against the actor on the basis of a complaint filed by Salim.

Paresh Rawal's remark

The "Hera Pheri" actor recently came under fire for a statement he made during an election rally in Gujarat, where he said "Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?"

The comments did not go down well with many. The actor was accused of hurting the sentiments of Bengali people with his words.

Paresh Rawal issued an apology

Amidst the backlash, Paresh Rawal took to Twitter to clarify and apologise. In response to a user asking him to "clarify", the actor wrote, "Of course the fish is not the issue. As Gujarati, do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments, I do apologise."

Meanwhile, the Bangla Pokkho organization too protested against the actor over his comment by feeding the cooked fish to Paresh Rawal's poster. They also said that they would not allow actor's any movie in any cinema hall of the state.

