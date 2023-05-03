Pareineeti Chopra snapped at Manish Malhotra's home amid engagement rumours

Follow us on Image Source : VIRALBHAYANI Pareineeti Chopra snapped at Manish Malhotra's home

It all started on March 22 and continued the next day, March 23. Parineeti Chopra was caught with AAP MP Raghav Chadha on two separate dinner and lunch outings. Since then, rumours have circulated that the couple is planning to take their relationship to the next level.

Parineeti and Raghav both blushed and laughed it off when questioned. However, rumours have it that the two are planning to get engaged in May! In the midst of the uproar, Parineeti was spotted at Manish Malhotra's home in Bandra.

See,

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to get engaged on THIS Date

Accordion to rumours, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will start a new chapter in May. The couple is planning to get engaged on May 13 in Delhi. Parineeti was observed visiting Manish Malhotra's office in Bandra, despite the fact that they have opted to remain tight-lipped about the topic and simply blush when asked. Is that a lehenga in the works?

When paps asked her, "Shaadi kab hain?", the actress dodged the questioned and quickly went inside MM's office.

It is speculated that their wedding may take place by the end of October this year. According to a source close to the couple, "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is complete." It was a family affair, and they are both overjoyed. The couple is expected to marry around the end of October this year. Parineeti and Raghav aren't in a hurry, and they both have work obligations to attend to before the wedding festivities begin."

Priyanka Chopra to attend Parineeti Chopra's wedding

What's fascinating is that Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's cousin sister, will be in India around the same time for the Jio MAMI Film Festival. This film festival's chairperson, PeeCee, is expected to fly down to attend this year. According to sources, Parineeti's wedding would take place during her sister's vacation to India.

Also Read: ​Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha to get engaged on THIS date in Delhi

Also Read: ​Parineeti Chopra remains silent on wedding reports, netizens say 'grabbing limelight with marriage news'

Latest Entertainment News