Paras Chhabra hits out at ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri for revealing personal secrets in public

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri broke up after Paras' closeness with Mahira Sharma grew inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's equation with Mahira Sharma made a lot of headlines during the show. However, things got ugly when his girlfriend outside the house, Akanksha Puri came into the picture. She made some comments about Paras that did not go down well with him. Now, that the show is over, Paras Chhabra has come out to clarify his bond with Akanksha. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Paras confirmed his break-up with Akanksha and accused her of washing dirty linen in public.

Paras said, "I've cleared it out ample of times in front of the cameras about my breakup with her. It now makes no sense to add fuel to the fire. However, I have understood one thing that if during my absence, she can spill out personal details in the media, then it is crystal clear that we cannot have a future together. So, it is better to move on in life, and embrace positivity. All negative things have been said and done, it's time now to move towards an optimistic environment."

Paras' relationship with Mahira looks unlikely to be continued outside the house as the two have termed their bond has just friendship. In fact, Mahira expressed her desire to dance at Paras Chhabra's wedding after the former signed up for Colors TV's new show Mujhse Shadi Kaarogi where he will be seen searching for the perfect bride.

Mahira was evicted from the Bigg Boss house just two days ahead of the grand finale while Paras Chhabra decided to quit the show accepting the makers' offer to take Rs 10 Lakhs in return.