Success and failure of films are prospective, I try to give my best, says Pankaj Tripathi

Some of his recent theatrical releases didn’t earn enough at the box office and actor Pankaj Tripathi says it has made him "rethink" his choices. The 45-year-old actor may have never failed to impress the audience with his performances but his last few films such as “Bunty Aur Babli 2”, “83”, “Bachchhan Paandey” and “Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga”, which was led by Tripathi himself, were unable to pull the audience to theatres.

“Success and failure are prospective and there is no criteria for it. As an actor, my job is to give my best and honest performance after that how a film is marketed or released and how much money it earns is not in my hands. The audience is the king and it is their choice what they like and what they don’t like. I do films, which I like and I think I will enjoy (acting in it). It is a democratic choice,” Tripathi told PTI.

The box office debacle of a film has made him self-assess, said the actor, adding failures are part and parcel of life.

“I rethink, you try to think where did I commit a mistake, like what I had heard (during script narration) why it has not been transformed (on screen) in a way we had thought. I keep thinking about that.

“There are times when I get answers about it (failure). And the answers which I get are part of my experiences and going forward it is these experiences that help me choose the projects,” he added.

Tripathi is looking forward to the premiere of the third season of the popular web series “Criminal Justice”, in which he returns as fan-favourite character Madhav Mishra, an uncanny lawyer. ALSO READ: Criminal Justice Adhura Sach Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi returns as Madhav Mishra to solve 'toughest' case

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the upcoming installment of the Disney+ Hotstar series is titled “Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach” and revolves around the murder of child star Zara Ahuja (Deshna Dugad) and the prime suspect in the case is her brother, Mukul Ahuja (Aditya Gupta).

The makers are training the lens on the juvenile justice system in this chapter, set to stream from August 26. The show also features Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, “Criminal Justice” is an Indian adaptation of the successful BBC Studios drama of the same title. ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya to begin 'Mirzapur 3' shoot next week; says 'I am excited'

