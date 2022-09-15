Pankaj Tripathi remarks Shehnaaz Gill reminds me of Sidharth Shukla says ‘We were quite connected…’

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE/PANKAJTRIPATHI, SHEHNAAZGILL Pankaj Tripathi says Shehnaaz reminds me of Sidharth

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most skilled and celebrated actors in the film industry. The actor made his debut in 2004 with a minor role in Run and Omkara. The 2012 release, Gangs of Wasseypur, came as a game changer for the actor. Since then, he has never looked back and risen to the pinacle of his profession. He has also redefined OTT platforms with his acting prowess and was last seen in Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach and Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. In a recent interaction with Connct FM Canada, Pankaj talked about the popular duo of Telly Town, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sidharth Shukla.

Speaking to Connect FM Canada, Pankaj was told that Shehnaaz recently appreciated him for his acting. He responded by saying that she reminded him of Sidharth Shukla and that he is aware of her admiration for him as an actor. He went on to say that he had a close connection with the late actor. The Mirzapur actor said, "Yes, she likes me as an actor and I am grateful for that. Now when you took Shehnaaz’s name, it instantly reminded me of Sidharth. A lot of people do not know this because I haven’t talked about it much but Sidharth used to respect me a lot. We were very much connected."

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill appeared in the popular show, Bigg Boss 13, and garnered unparalleled love. The couple amassed a massive fan base after the show. However, September 2nd, 2021, came as a black day for everyone when Sidharth left for his heavenly abode due to sudden cardiac arrest. The news broke millions of hearts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pankaj Tripathi is all set to star in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 alongside the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil. The film is a sequel to the 2012 film, OMG – Oh My God.

