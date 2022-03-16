Unfortunately! Pankaj Tripathi refutes reports about joining Pawan Kalyan's next movie

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pawan Kalyan and Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Wednesday dismissed the reports that he will be featuring in a Telugu movie with South superstar Pawan Kalyan. There were reports earlier in the day, stating that the "Mirzapur" star has joined the cast of Kalyan's next film, titled "Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh". In a brief statement, Tripathi refuted the news but said that he looks forward to working with Kalyan "someday soon".

"Reading the news of doing a film with Pawan Kalyan on social media made me really happy. I’m an admirer of his work. But as much as I want this news to be true, unfortunately it’s not. But I do hope I get to work with him someday soon," the 45-year-old actor said.

Tripathi is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie "Bachchhan Paandey", in which he co-stars with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Sanjay Mishra and Abhimanyu Singh. The film, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is all set to arrive in cinemas on March 18.

The actor will also star with Kumar in "Oh My God 2", which is currently in production. Written and directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is produced by Cape of Good Film, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde. Earlier, Akshay Kumar shared a video with Pankaj Tripathi, where the former was seen donning his avatar of Lord Shiva. The duo was walking across the sets near the Mahakaleshwar temple. "ब्रह्मांड का प्रारम्भ जहां, ब्रह्मांड का प्रस्थान जहां, आदि और अनंत काल के स्वामी , भगवान महाकाल के आशीर्वाद लेने तपस्वियों की नगरी उज्जैन पहुंचे मैं और मेरे मित्र @pankajtripathi," Akshay captioned the video.