Pankaj Tripathi clocks 3 million followers on Instagram, shares video expressing gratitude

Pankaj Tripathi clocks 3 million followers on Instagram

Seasoned actor Pankaj Tripathi has expressed gratitude for the love and support from fans as he touched the three million followers mark on Instagram. In his quirky desi style, the "Ludo" actor treated his fans with a virtual party and asked his followers to drink a glass of water to celebrate his achievement.

In a 34-second video, Tripathi said, "Thank you for connecting with me on Instagram. So, there is a virtual party on this occasion, hosted by me. Everyone go to your kitchen, drink a glass of water and take five deep breaths. Thank you so much for loving me, for connecting with me."

Earlier, the actor said his dream in his struggle days was to just survive in the Mumbai while pursuing his passion for acting. "Once you have achieved that, you move on to the next as you want your tomorrow to be better than your today. I was not desperate to do a lead role we don't come to Mumbai to only play roles of 'chacha and mausa' (uncles)."

"I feel my journey in cinema is not mine alone. It is also the journey of crores of people in different parts of the country dreaming about pursuing their passion and doing well in their chosen field," he added.

Last year, the actor had back-to-back releases of films and shows like "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", "Ludo", "Shakeela", "Mirzapur 2" and "Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors". The year 2021 began on a good note with the release of Satish Kaushik-directed "Kaagaz", in which the actor plays the lead role.

Tripathi has several projects in the pipeline including Ranveer Singh-starrer "83", Yash Raj Films''s "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" and "Bachchan Pandey", featuring Akshay Kumar.