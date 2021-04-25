Image Source : TWITTER Pandit Rajan Mishra of Rajan-Sajan duo passes away due to COVID-19, Anup Jalota pays tribute

Popular classical singer Pandit Rajan Mishra of the famous musical duo Rajan-Sajan passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19, followed by a cardiac arrest. He breathed his last at a hospital in Delhi at the age of 70. He was admitted to a hospital in Delhi after he complained of a heart problem.

Singer and composer Salim Merchant took to his Twitter and paid tribute. He tweeted, "Heartbreaking news - Padma Bhushan Shri Rajan Mishra ji left us today. He died of Covid in Delhi . He was a renowned classical singer of the Benaras Gharana & was one half of the brother duo pandit Rajan Sajan mishra. My condolences to the Family. Om Shanti."

Pandit Rajan Mishra was a famous classical singer of India. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in the field of art by the Government of India in 2007. He was related to the Banaras house. He gave his first concert in Sri Lanka in 1978 and after that, he performed in many countries around the world including Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, United States, UK, Netherlands, USSR, Singapore, Qatar and Bangladesh.

Pandit Rajan Mishra along with his brother Sajan Mishra had exhibited some amazing musical pieces together. Both brothers achieved great fame all over the world. Pandit Rajan and Sajan Mishra believed that as the human body is composed of five elements, the seven notes of music 'Saregamapadhani' are composed by the sounds of animals and birds.