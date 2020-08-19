Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMRITABHARATIOFFICIAL Pandit Jasraj's mortal remains arrive in Mumbai from New Jersey, reveals family

Mortal remains of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, who passed away on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, brought to Mumbai on Wednesday, his family said in a statement.

The 90-year-old music doyen, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown was announced and decided to stay back in the country.

"Pandit Jasraj ji's mortal remains will arrive in Mumbai on Wednesday, 19 August," the family said in the statement.

According to Pritam Sharma, media coordinator for the family, Pandit Jasraj's 'antim darshan' will be held on Thursday at his Versova residence, followed by the last rites which will take place at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle.

The classical vocalist will be cremated with state honours and be given a 21-gun salute, Sharma added.

It was only last year in September that the International Astronomical Union named a minor planet after Jasraj, an honour that was previously only reserved for classical greats like Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Luciano Pavarotti -- and then Pandit Jasraj.

The Hindustani vocalist, the first Indian to be honoured so, was considered a great stalwart of classical Indian music. With a voice range that travelled 3.5 octaves, Pandit Jasraj appealed to the most fastidious aficionado looking out for the smallest nuance as well as the untutored fan who just sat back and enjoyed the music flow over her.

Pandit Jasraj is survived by his wife Madhura, son Shaarang Dev Pandit and daughter Durga Jasraj, both musicians.

