Pallavi Joshi injured; vehicle on sets of The Vaccine War lost control and hit the actress

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri and producer Abhishek Agarwal are now busy with their next production -- 'The Vaccine War'. Pallavi Joshi, the national award winning actress and the wife of Vivek Agnihotri, is playing a crucial role in the film. According to unit sources, the actress suffered injury on the sets of 'The Vaccine War' while shooting in Hyderabad.

Sources at the location told that a vehicle lost control and hit the actress. Inspite of the injury, she completed her shot and then went for treatment at a local hospital, where she is reported to be doing well. The actress also shared a photo on Instagram while shooting.

'The Vaccine War' pays tribute to the endless support and dedication of the medical fraternity and scientists during the uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is based on Indian scientists and on the people who have sacrificed their days and nights for over two years to develop a vaccine against covid. It tells the side of the story of Indian scientists who survived the pressure from global manufacturers and worked at odd hours to save the lives of countrymen.

The director has shared earlier that it took around one year to research the subject and present the correct facts to the audience. The story of the film is written on 3200 pages and 82 people worked on the story day and night. For conducting efficient research, the team met the real scientist and people who developed the vaccine.

The film, produced by Pallavi Joshi, is set to release on August 15, 2023, in more than 10 languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali.

