Palak Tiwari meets father Raja Chaudhary, Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband, after 13 years. See their selfie

Palak Tiwari meets father Raja Chaudhary, Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband

TV actress Shweta Tiwari got separated from her first husband Raka Chaudhary after nine years of marriage. The duo has a daughter together Palak. After their ugly divorce, Palak has been staying with her mother and the duo hasn't been much in contact with Raja. However, recently Raja shared a selfie on his Instagram as he met Palak after 13 long years. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "What to say." The post shows Raja and Palak fashing their smiles for a selfie.

He shared the same picture on Facebook and wrote, "Moment of my life." Check out the picture here-

Talking about his meeting with daughter Palak, Raja Chaudhary told EtImes, "I was meeting her after 13 long years! When I last saw her she was a baby and now she is a grown up girl. Palak and I were in touch with each other through Whatsapp messages. Every day I used to message her Good Morning. But we hadn't met at all.I was staying in Meerut with my parents. But had some work in Mumbai, so I called Palak who was rehearsing for her film. She took time out and we met a hotel in Andheri in Mumbai for around one and a half hours."

Raja revaeled that he shares a cordial relationship with Palak and they don'y have any negative feelings between them. He added, "There were no grudges between us nor did we discuss our past. There were only pyaar bhari talks between us. I told her about my side of the family -- her dada-dadi, chacha-chachi, etc. She was excited to know about them and told me that she will soon come to visit us all. It is a new phase for both of us. I am still that ever caring and loving father for her."

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari is all set to make her acting debut with Vivek Oberoi's film Rosie:The Saffron Chapter. The film is a horror-thriller based on true events in Gurugram. Basically, it revolves around Rosie, one of the employees at Saffron BPO, which is said to be haunted.

Revealing his look from the film, Vivek took to Instagram and wrote: "Things are not always as #Rosie as they seem, so #PalatKarMatDekhna! Glad to join the cast & present my first look in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, directed by @mishravishal. Hope you like it."

Excited about her debut in Bollywood, Palak said: "'Rosie' irrefutably is not your average horror film, it's an amalgamation of romance, spine chilling thrills, laced with an intriguing perspective. What makes it even better is the eximious team of people behind it. I'm truly honoured to be a part of this production."