Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: Sahher Bambba pens heartfelt note for 'director, guardian, father figure' Sunny Deol

Sahher Bambba took to social media to pen an emotional Thank You note for her director Sunny Deol.

New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2019 20:28 IST
Sahher Bambba is Bollywood's latest debutant, taking a bow with Sunny Deol's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, alongside his son Karan Deol. The newcomer took to social media to pen an emotional Thank You note for her director Sunny Deol.

Taking to her Instagram account Sahher Bambba said, "How do I begin to thank you Sunny Sir? I was an absolute stranger to you, a stranger to this craft of acting, a stranger to this industry but in your typical simple way, you made me feel at home from day one. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine getting to work with you in the first-ever film of my career. Thank you for your patience and believing in me each time I struggled"

She further continued, "Thank you for your wise words and more importantly the simplicity with which you explained complex things to a first-timer. Thank you for showing me the most pristine locales of Himachal, even though I hail from Himachal and never knew if these places were accessible. YOU made everything possible! My biggest learning from you Sir is to NEVER GIVE UP! Thank you for all these wonderful memories. You are not only my Director, but my Teacher, Guardian and a Father figure. Today I'm proud to be part of this family that has welcomed me with open arms. Truly indebted. You are forever मेरे दिल के पास!".

How do I begin to thank you Sunny Sir? I was an absolute stranger to you, a stranger to this craft of acting, a stranger to this industry but in your typical simple way, you made me feel at home from day one. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine getting to work with you in the first ever film of my career. Thank you for your patience and believing in me each time I struggled. Thank you for your wise words and more importantly the simplicity with which you explained complex things to a first-timer. Thank you for showing me the most pristine locales of Himachal, even though I hail from Himachal and never knew if these places were accessible. YOU made everything possible! My biggest learning from you Sir is to NEVER GIVE UP! Thank you for all these wonderful memories. You are not only my Director, but my Teacher, Guardian and a Father figure. Today I'm proud to be part of this family that has welcomed me with open arms. Truly indebted. You are forever मेरे दिल के पास!♥️

Sahher Bambba's love for films started with dancing to the songs of quintessential Hindi films. "I wanted to become an actor. So, I decided that I have to go to Mumbai for my college no matter what and convinced my parents. Initially, they didn't agree and were insisting that I go to Delhi for higher education but finally, they gave in," said Sahher Bambba in an earlier interview with IANS.

