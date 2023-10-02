Pakistani star Mahira Khan gets married to Salim Karim, first VIDEO of destination wedding out | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Mahira Khan ties the knot with Salim Karim

Pakistani star Mahira Khan got married for the second time. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, tied the knot with Salim Karim in a dreamy destination wedding in Murree, Pakistan.

For her D-day, Khan went with the pastel wedding trend and donned a pastel-coloured lehenga with a long veil and looked exquisite. She completed her look with a matching diamond jewellery. On the other hand, Karim sported a black sherwani and wrapped a blue turban across his head. The video of the exotic wedding was shared by Mahira Khan's manager Anushay Talha Khan on Instagram. In the video, the bride can be seen walking down the aisle as the groom wipes his tears.

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video went viral, fans couldn't stop themselves and congratulated the couple. One wrote, "Yaar! I love this so much. Mahira is normalizing things that might look basic from a privileged background but I hope this gives hope to a woman rethinking marriage." "Happy to see her setting up an example of getting married 2nd time with such excitement," wrote the second fan. "both of them are crying! finally, she has her happy ever after. her ex husband married a long time ago. She deserves to be happy MA," the third one commented.

For those uninitiated, Mahira Khan was earlier married to Ali Askari. The duo tied the knot in 2007 and also have a son, Azlan R. However, their marriage ended in 2015.

Popular for her TV series Humsafar, the actor will be next seen with Fawad Khan in Netflix's Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The series is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling Urdu novel. The series will trace the lives of Sikandar and Liza. It will also star Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Bilal Ashraf, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Omair Rana, Nadia Jamil, and others.

Also Read: Here's how Parineeti Chopra kickstarted wedding with Raghav Chadha; shares her 'not-so-traditional rituals'

Latest Entertainment News