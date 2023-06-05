Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh reveals his fee for Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om

Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh has been popular for his work in Pakistani shows, movies as well as in Bollywood films. He played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's father in the 2007 blockbuster film Om Shanti Om and was much loved for his appearance. Now, the actor has revealed how much money he asked for his role in the Farah Khan directorial. Javed Sheikh in a recent interview claimed that he asked for Rs 1 as he considered it an honor to play SRK's father.

Javed Sheikh told Gloss Etc that after he was finalised, he told the manager that he will not take any fee for Om Shanti Om. He said, "Their manager came to me, and said they needed to sign the contract. I said, ‘Yes’. ‘What will be your fee?’ I said I won’t take any money."

He added, "The thing is that firstly it’s a matter of honour for me that I am playing Shah Rukh’s father in his biggest film ever. India has so many actors. You choose anyone and they will be ready to take on this role. But Shah Rukh and Farah Khan choosing me is a thing of honour for me. That’s why, because of Farah and Shah Rukh, I will not take any money. You go and tell Shah Rukh I will take just one rupee. I’m not joking."

Javed further explained that the Om Shanti Om team decided his fee on their own and when he received the first cheque, he was shocked.

Meanwhile, Om Shanti Om is Farah Khan's biggest film and also marked the debut of Deepika Padukone. The actress played the double role in the film opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

