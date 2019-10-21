Monday, October 21, 2019
     
Pagalpanti actress Ileana D'Cruz turns up the heat in latest picture

Ileana D'Cruz captioned the snapshot: "Me looking wistfully out the window whilst listening to romantic sappy songs and imagining myself in a music video".

New Delhi Published on: October 21, 2019 20:28 IST
Pagalpanti actress Ileana D'Cruz turns up the heat in latest picture

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is eager to feature in a soppy romantic music video. The actress took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to express her desire. Ileana posted a picture in a blue off-shoulder bikini top with her hair let loose, where she can be seen leaning against a glass window.

She captioned the snapshot: "Me looking wistfully out the window whilst listening to romantic sappy songs and imagining myself in a music video..."

Fans immediately flooded the post with comments like "Looking hot", "Very beautiful", "Looking great", "Gorgeous", "Evergreen beauty", "You are my favourite" and "I love you".

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti alongside Anil Kapoor and John Abraham. The film hits the theatres on November 22.

The actress is also shooting for Kookie Gulati's directorial "The Big Bull" along with Abhishek Bachchan, which is expected to release next year.

