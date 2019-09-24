PadMan producer Prernaa Arora out of jail on bail, says ‘shall continue to produce movies’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM PadMan producer Prernaa Arora out of jail on bail

Producer of films like Pari, PadMan, Toilet- Ek Prem Katha and Rustom, Prernaa Arora is finally out of jail on bail after eight months. The filmmaker ruled the headlines last year when the news of her cheating amounting to Rs 31.6 crore surfaced the internet. According to the reports, The Mumbai Economical Offence Wing (EOW) had arrested her borrowing money from Vashu Bhagnani for the films Padman and Kedarnath but did not return.

Now that she is out of jail, Prernaa is gearing up to lead her life like before and plans to continue producing films. In an interview with Spotboye, Prernaa said, "Well, I really don't know what to say. To begin with, I have nothing against Vashu. It was a big mistake that I made, in fact quite a few mistakes. I wish I had some big mentor around me, maybe things wouldn't have gone so wrong. But I am back and shall continue to produce movies. It will take me some time to settle down, but I am not going anywhere.”

The filmmaker also said that she learnt many things during her stay in prison. She said she learnt the value of time and money and has now changed in more way than one. On the other hand, Prernaa had been released from the jail on September 16th but she decided to keep a low profile. Talking about what she did after coming back home, she said, "After that, I visited a few temples. I have started believing in God a lot. I apologize to all whom I hurt unknowingly I must conclude by saying that I have realized the true meaning and value of life. And, I thank my parents for standing by me in my crisis.”

For the unversed, Prernaa Arora was not the only one accused but KriArj Entertainment's Directors Protima Arora and promoter Arjun Kapoor were also said to be involved. Producer Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment had in June 2018 filed an FIR against the above mentioned people after they heard that KriArj Entertainment had passed on the rights of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath to Ronnie Screwvala. The move resulted in huge losses for them post which they filed an FIR.

