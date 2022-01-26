Follow us on Image Source : IANS Padma Shri awardee 'Prithviraj' director Chandraprakash Dwivedi dedicates honour to country

Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has directed 'Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award, the fourth-highest civilian award of the country for his distinguished service in the field of art. The director is humbled beyond words and has dedicated the honour to the Republic of India. He said in a statement: "I'm deeply humbled to have been bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award. I have been fortunate enough to creatively collaborate with some of the best minds of the Hindi film and television industry."

"They have enriched me, pushed my boundaries and made me better creatively. I share this huge moment of my life with all these people who have shaped me and my thinking."

Best known for directing the television period drama 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar', Dwivedi has put together the story of valour of the fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan in his next 'Prithviraj' which will see Akshay Kumar playing the titular role. The film has been produced by Yash Raj Films.

The statement further elaborated as to what the director has always tried to portray in his stories. "I have always been someone who has tried to tell a story that is immersed in our country's history and culture and I dedicate this award to my country."

"This recognition will drive me to tell stories that celebrate my motherland in its full glory like my next 'Prithviraj' in which we will honour the valour of one of the bravest warriors that India has ever seen."

The director is hopeful that his upcoming film which tells a historic story, would click with the audience at large, "I have had the pleasure to work with a towering actor like Akshay Kumar to essay Prithviraj on screen and I hope my countrymen love the film that we have made with a lot of passion."