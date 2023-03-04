‘OTT is not a threat to movie theatres, they can co-exist’, says producer Saahil Krishnani

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Saahil Krishnani's take on OTT vs movie theatres

In the last few years, there has been a lot of discussion about the rise of streaming platforms and how they can prove to be a threat to the theatrical business. During the Covid-19 situation, many prominent films featuring major stars skipped a theatrical release owing to theatres being shut and opted for an OTT release. The underperformance of a majority of films released in the last year also gave some people a reason to believe that OTT platforms will lead to theatres shutting down in the future.

Disagreeing with this notion, young producer Saahil Krishnani says, "Streaming platforms and theatres can co-exist with each other. I strongly believe that OTT platforms are not a threat to movie theatres. Look at the kind of business Pathaan has done. People went to the theatres in large numbers to witness Mr. Shah Rukh Khan engaging in some high-octane action and making the film one of the biggest hits of all time. Many single-screen theatres across India, which were lying dormant for some time reopened post the release of the film."

Saahil states that theatres and OTT platforms are two different mediums and are, in no way, competing with each other. According to him, one should celebrate the success of streaming platforms and feel happy about the fact that a new medium has emerged and giving people in the industry the chance to tell new stories in an unadulterated manner. He feels that both theatres and OTT platforms will continue to grow and prosper.

"When television arrived, people said that nobody will listen to the radio. When OTT platforms came, they said television and films will cease to exist. When you look around, you realize all these mediums continue to exist and are thriving. Worldwide, people love the idea of getting entertained and keep looking for interesting options all the time. Because of this, each and every medium gets the chance to grow. As a producer, I do not differentiate between different mediums. At the moment, my company is developing content for all platforms and mediums," he says.

After establishing QY Mediaworks, Saahil has now embarked on a new journey as a film producer. His production house, which comprises a mix of industry veterans and young professionals, is set to bring to the fore exciting projects.

