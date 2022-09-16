Oops! Hansal Mehta shares Arbaaz Khan's photo while wishing Roger Federer on retirement

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hansal Mehta shares Arbaaz Khan's photo while wishing Roger Federer

As the world continues to wish 20-time Grand Slam singles champion Roger Federer on his retirement, Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta also joined the bandwagon on Friday morning and made a boo-boo. While wishing the Tennis star, Mehta posted the photo of actor Arbaaz Khan, confusing him with Federer.

Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and wrote: "Going to miss you champion #RogerFederer." Instead of using a photograph of the 41-year-old player, who has not played since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third knee operation, Hansal put up a picture of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz.

Have a look at the goof up-

Image Source : TWITTER/HANSALMEHTAHansal Mehta's tweet on Roger Federer

As soon as Mehta dropped the tweet, netizens had a laugh. A user commented, "sir, what happened to Arbaaz khan?" Another tweeted, "I think it is Arbaz Khan.. Anyway, Roger Federer has an Indian face now!!! hahahhaha" "The best tweet on Federer retirement," commented a third Twitter user.

Meanwhile, on September 15, Roger Federer announced his retirement on social media. In a Twitter video, he said., "Laver cup next month will be my final ATP tour event. I will not play any more Grand Slams or on the tour. I have worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacity and limit. I am 41 years old and have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me generously more than I ever would have dreamt and I must recognise when I have to end my competitive career. I will play more tennis, of course, but not in Grand Slams and in tour. It's a bitter-sweet decision."

As the news shocked his fans, Federer's rival Rafa Nadal's tweet won hearts. he said, "Dear Roger,my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court."

Also Read: Roger Federer retires from professional tennis: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor & other B-town celebs react

Also Read: Roger Federer announces retirement after Laver Cup 2022: Twitter hails 'GOAT of Tennis'

Latest Entertainment News