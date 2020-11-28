One of my best written films, says Preity Zinta as 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' turns 17

Image Source : TWITTER/@SRKSYODDHA1 Kal Ho Naa Ho turns 17

The Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan's-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho clocked 17 glorious year on Saturday. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film tells the tale of a girl named Naina (Preity Zinta), who discovered the actual meaning of life and happiness after meeting a man named Aman (Shah Rukh Khan). Sharing a clip from the movie, Preity Zinta takes a trip down memory lane as she wrote a heartfelt note on the special occasion.

Preity posted a clip from the film on her Instagram handle and shared that the Karan Johar production was probably one of the best-written films she has worked in. The movie made her laugh and cry in a heartbeat.

"Remembering Kal Ho Naa Ho today. A movie that made me laugh and cry in a heartbeat. An experience that went beyond words. This was probably one of my best written films. Thank you @karanjohar @nikkhiladvani @iamsrk, Saif, Jaya aunty and the entire cast n crew for making this film so memorable," Preity wrote alongside the video.

Giving gyaan to her fans, she further wrote: "So folks the only gyaan I can give you all is - Aaj apni zindagi puri tarah jee lo, kya pata kal ho naa ho #17YearsOfKalHoNaaHo #KHNH#KalHoNaaHo #Love #Friendship#Memories #Ting."

Meanwhile, the film won two National Film Awards, one for the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' title song and the other for the music direction.

Written by Karan Johar, the romantic comedy-drama was released on November 28, 2003. Karan co-produced the film with his father Yash Johar under their Dharma Productions banner.

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' also featured Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Paul in key roles.