Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHETANBHAGAT One Arranged Murder: Vikrant Massey features in trailer of Chetan Bhagat's new book. Watch video

Book promotions are indeed getting innovative. Author Chetan Bhagat has released a trailer of his new book, One Arranged Murder. The trailer stars actor Vikrant Massey. In the trailer, Vikrant gives a glimpse of the storyline that revolves around two best friends who used to run a detective agency and how one of them got married to a successful businesswoman and later got mysteriously killed. In the trailer, Vikrant gives a hint of the plot.

Several of Bhagat's bestsellers have been adapted into Bollywood films, such as "3 Idiots" (from the book "Five Point Someone"), "Kai Po Che!" ("The Three Mistakes Of My Life"), "Hello" ("One Night @ The Call Center"), "2 States" and "Half Girlfriend" (both films adapted from books of the same name).

Talking about the book, the author said, "'One Arranged Murder' is a gripping murder mystery set in a backdrop of an arranged marriage. Not only does it have intense suspense, it is also filled with humour, love and relatable Indian characters - something common to all my books. The test readers gave a phenomenal response and I can’t wait for everyone to read it."

"One Arranged Murder" will be launched on September 28. Bhagat's last novel was "The Girl In Room 105".

