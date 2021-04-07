On World Health Day, indulge in catching up on medical dramas

Image Source : INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL Posters of Grey's Anatomy, Biohackers

The pandemic made the world realise the importance of doctors. On World Health Day, let's salute doctors and nurses who are doing their best to help the victims of COVID-19. We can continue to help the doctors by maintaining social distancing and minimise public outings by catching up on a few medical dramas at the comfort of our homes:

Grey's Anatomy

One of the most popular American medical dramas, it revolves around the title character, Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), who was first seen as an intern back in 2005. It told the stories of the personal and professional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors. Over the years, many original cast members have bid farewell to the show. Actor Justin Chambers was the latest one to quit the show and confirmed he won't be returning for an 17th season. Take a walk through their lives on Amazon Prime Video.

Biohackers

If you want to go for a thriller show related to doctors, Biohackers can be your pick. Steaming on Netflix, the show revolves around a medical student, who enters a top German university on a secret mission. Her aim is to uncover a conspiracy linking a family tragedy to a biology professor. From biohacking technology to illegal genetic experimentation to genome sequencing and gene modification, the show has a lot to talk and discuss about.

House

This is considered to be actor Hugh Laurie's most popular show that premiered in 2004 and ran for eight seasons. He played the title role of the ingenious and unsociable Dr. Gregory House, who flouts hospital rules, clashes with fellow doctors and his assistants as he comes up with controversial hypotheses about his patients' illnesses. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

The Good Doctor

This is one of the new entrants in the genre. Launched in 2017, the American medical drama television series sees actor Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital's surgical unit. It has already been renewed for season four. Watch all the seasons on Amazon Prime Video.

Operation MBBS

If you're looking for something light-hearted, Operation MBBS by dice Media can be your choice. It is a fun-filled series revolving around the lives of three first year MBBS students – Nishant, Huma, and Sakshi, played by Ayush Mehra Sarah Hashmi and Anshul Chauhan respectively. The trio joins one of the best medical colleges in India to pursue their dreams of becoming a doctor. Each episode takes you along a very relatable journey of being complete strangers, disliking each other to finally forging strong bonds of friendship with each other. The show also gives a glimpse into the challenges faced by them as medical students, and how they overcame them together.

